Left Menu
Development News Edition

I&B Ministry tells media to 'take precaution' while covering COVID-19

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued an advisory to print and electronic media to take adequate precautions while covering incidents related to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:22 IST
I&B Ministry tells media to 'take precaution' while covering COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued an advisory to print and electronic media to take adequate precautions while covering incidents related to COVID-19. In a letter, issued to all print and electronic media organisations, the I&B Ministry said that it has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted COVID-19 while covering the happenings in certain parts of the country.

In view of the fact that media persons including reporters, cameramen, photographers etc are covering incidents relating to COVID-19 in various parts of the country involving travel amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots, and other COVID affected areas, it is advised that all media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties, the letter read. Further, the management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of the field staff as well as office staff, the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020