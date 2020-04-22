Left Menu
Authorities launch drive to trace contacts of trader who died of COVID-19 in Azadpur Mandi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:00 IST
Authorities on Wednesday launched an exercise to trace contacts of a 57-year-old trader who died of COVID-19 in northwest Delhi's Azadpur Mandi as fear spread among people visiting the area. North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said surveillance teams have started tracing contacts of the man from Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market, and his family.

The district magistrate said COVID-19 tests will be conducted on all high-risk contacts by the district administration. The trader was tested positive on Monday after his sample was collected on April. He died of the infection on Tuesday The business partner of the deceased said 20 people worked with him at the mandi, which spreads around 80 acres.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government decided to allow Azadpur Mandi to operate round-the-clock, a move aimed at providing relief to farmers and traders amid lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. According to the government's decision, vegetables and fruits are being sold from 6 am to 10 pm and thereafter, trucks are allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am.  The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,156 on Tuesday, with 75 new cases being reported.

It was the first time since April 8 that no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the city..

