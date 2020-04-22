Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:41 p.m.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hands over 2,000 personal protective equipment kits and masks to the Delhi Metro unit of the CISF for protection against COVID-19. 2:19 p.m. UN condemns killing of WHO staffer in Myanmar transporting COVID-19 samples 2:12 p.m.

Eminent academicians from across the country suggest PM Narendra Modi to recruit unemployed science graduates and use biology laboratories to test the samples of persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus. 2:11 p.m.

Staffers of Okhla hospital test negative for coronavirus. 2:11 p.m.

Trump’s immigration rhetoric aimed at distracting everyone from COVID-19 failure, says Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for the White House. 1:59 p.m. The UP govt exempts interest on amount payable by industrial and commercial institutions for three months.

1:57 p.m. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is set to undergo a test for the novel coronavirus days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who has been detected positive for the COVID-19 infection.

1:50 p.m. Centre recommends increasing bed capacity in Mumbai.

1:48 p.m. Ajmer shrine spiritual head appeals to Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramzan.

1:37 p.m. World could face multiple famines of biblical proportions due to COVID-19, UN body warns.

1:22 p.m. Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench gender gaps in education, UNESCO says.

1:17 p.m. India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

1:03 p.m. Spelling Bee cancelled for first time since WW-II due to coronavirus pandemic.

12:53 p.m. Seven new cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections rises to 425.

12:32 p.m. The authorities have come up with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pregnant women in the COVID-19 red zone areas across Kashmir as restrictions to combat the coronavirus threat continued in the Valley on Wednesday.

12:26 p.m. Aviation ministry employee tests positive for coronavirus.

12:20 p.m. Rajasthan records 64 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's virus tally to 1,799.

12:12 p.m. China should come forward with "real evidence" and tell the world about where and how the deadly coronavirus developed, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien says.

12:11 p.m. India co-sponsors resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

11:54 p.m. Coronavirus cases cross 800 mark in AP as 56 more people test positive.

11:29 a.m. CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Delhi hospital.

11:22 a.m. Two city-based professionals, who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins, police say.

11:19 a.m. Coronavirus may be aided by body's own immune response to enter more cells, study says.

11:17 a.m. Gujarat records 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more succumbing to coronavirus as state tally jumps to 2,272 cases and 95 deaths.

11:06 a.m. US State Missouri files lawsuit against China on coronavirus handling.

10:31 a.m. WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda', US says.

10:22 a.m. Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak.

10:00 a.m. Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 640, as the number of cases rise to 19,984 in India.

9:58 a.m. Panel to examine if privacy and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients are protected.

9:56 a.m. Lockdown gives time for Mumbai's busy rail network maintenance.

9:53 a.m. The West Bengal government says it will abide by Centre's orders on lockdown.

9:43 a.m. US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

9:31 a.m. US will have a second wave of coronavirus, health official says.

9:07 a.m. China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1,600.

8:22 a.m. Trump suspends issuing of new green cards for 60 days.

3:40 a.m. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration asks media houses in Noida and Delhi to send details of their personnel who need to travel between the two cities during lockdown.

