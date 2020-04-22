Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new COVID-19 case reported in Assam in last 7 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State in the last seven days.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:04 IST
No new COVID-19 case reported in Assam in last 7 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State in the last seven days. "The situation of corona in India is much better than in the world. A total of 5,789 people have been tested so far. The result of 214 people is still in the lab. This includes the results of the people of Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland," said

In another development, Sarma continued saying that, "The State government has decided to conduct free COVID-19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25," he added. This comes after 53 scribes tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai recently.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

"Historic" trading volumes drive Nasdaq's profit higher

Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 23 rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from the coronavirus-fueled market volatility that led to a surge in trading volumes in March. Global financial markets were...

Moscow residents open homes to psychiatric patients, disabled children during lockdown

Moscow resident Arina Muratova knew something was wrong when the messages she received from Nina, a patient at Psychiatric Hospital No.22 who has become a friend during her voluntary work there, suddenly lost their usual, optimistic ring. T...

ECB's Rehn: EU leaders must show solidarity with coronavirus package

European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn on Wednesday said the European Union must agree a package to address the economic impact of the new coronavirus, especially for weaker nations, adding the blocs future as a political community was...

Soccer-Jovicevic takes over from Bjelica at Dinamo

Dinamo Zagreb named Igor Jovicevic their new head coach on Wednesday, replacing Nenad Bjelica who parted company with the club last week after refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic, the Croatian champions said. The 46-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020