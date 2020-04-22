Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video of dead patient in Bengal hospital uploaded by Union minister sparks controversy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:11 IST
Video of dead patient in Bengal hospital uploaded by Union minister sparks controversy

A video posted on social media by Union minister Babul Supriyo of a dead patient allegedly lying in the isolation ward of a state-run hospital here has stoked a controversy with the West Bengal government questioning its veracity and asserting that the opposition BJP "specialises" in spreading fake news. Supriyo, who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that it was in the public domain and urged the ruling Trinamool Congress to urgently investigate the matter.

"This is a shocking video... Since this VDO is in the public domain, I wud request Honble WBCM @MamataOfficial to conduct a thorough enquiry into it & release the FACTs asap," the minister of state for environment, forest and climate change wrote on the micro-blogging site. Senior West Bengal minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the authenticity of the video needs to be looked into and if the contents are found to be true then the administration will take appropriate steps.

"We have to first check whether the video is true or fake, as we all know that the BJP specialises in spreading fake videos," Chatterjee alleged. Supriyo, in another subsequent tweet, said till now the state government has not claimed that the video is fake, which "takes us very close to believing it is indeed authentic".

The union minister also called on the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation to clear the air over reports that use of mobile phones have been banned in hospitals in the state after the video became viral..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...

S.Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Koreas health authorities said on Wednesday.While the trend in new case...

Mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement.Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitious facial covering has quickly...

"Historic" trading volumes drive Nasdaq's profit higher

Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 23 rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from the coronavirus-fueled market volatility that led to a surge in trading volumes in March. Global financial markets were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020