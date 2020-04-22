COVID-19: TMC asks shopkeepers to practice social distancing

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday warned shopkeepers in Maharashtras Thane city to practice social distancing while catering to citizens or face closure of their establishments. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal reviewed the arrangements made by the civic body to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The civic chief warned that shopkeepers who failed to follow the norms of social distancing will have to face closure of their establishments. He directed senior civic officials to strictly follow procedure while dealing with high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients and people living in containment zones.

Singhal asked assistant commissioners of all wards to co-ordinate with the local police and corporators while implementing the COVID-19 directives. People quarantined at Bhayandar Pada facility, who have tested positive for the virus, will be shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital immediately, he added.

