Stranded Sikh devotees issue: Harsimrat thanks Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:04 IST
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for evacuation of Sikh devotees stranded at the historic Gurdwara Hazur Sahib at Nanded. THe Bathinda MP also asked the Punjab government to give permission to buses in which devotees were being brought to the state from Maharashtra.

"Came to Delhi to meet HM @AmitShah ji & thank him for speaking to Maharashtra CM today to fast track repatriation of Sikh devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib. Now request Pb govt to give permission to buses arranged by SAD since 3 days to bring them back home at earliest (sic)," Harsimrat tweeted. Around 2,000 pilgrims from Punjab had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra before the lockdown was imposed. Due to cancellation of trains, all devotees were stranded there.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray to help evacuate devotees..

