Two arrested for `mocking police' in TikTok video

Two arrested for `mocking police' in TikTok videoPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST
Two young men were arrested and a boy detained for allegedly making a TikTok video mocking the police in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Wednesday, an official said. The video was shot in front of a police van, he said.
A case was registered against three persons under IPC sections 188 (defying lawful order of a government servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease), and 500 (defamation), the police official said. Sahil Sardar (18) and Raj Nirman (19) were arrested for making the video and a boy who helped them was detained and later handed over to his parents, the official said.
