Aligarh vegetable vendors hurl stones at police, cop injured

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:18 IST
Vegetable vendors pelted stones at policemen at a market here on Wednesday when they went there to impose the lockdown against coronavirus, injuring one of them. Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the trouble began when the policemen intervened in a tiff between two vegetable vendors just before the daily four-hour lockdown relaxation was to end. Another official, however, said the vendors refused to comply with police instructions and began hurling stones.

Additional District Magistrate R K Maalpani said the incident took place in the Bhojpura locality in the old city areas when policemen were imposing the lockdown measures after the 6 am to 10 am relaxation. Despite the police order, the vegetable vendors continued to sell their items, and started pelting stones at the police team, which was outnumbered, he said.

One policeman suffered injuries in the incident, he said. District Magistrate Singh said normalcy has now been restored in the affected area, which falls under the PS Kotwali. He said persons responsible for the attack are being identified and necessary action will be taken against them. He also trashed some reports circulating on social media that Internet services were being blocked following the incident.

Some people were trying to spread such rumours and the police have identified two such persons who will be prosecuted, the DM said. Former Samajwadi Party legislator from Aligarh City Haji Zameer Ullah Khan said, "The issue pertaining to the timing of selling vegetables has been brewing up in area for the last few days. I feel that with the pressure of the prolonged lockdown mounting, police should adopt a more persuasive approach rather than a confronting one." He said all sections of society including police have to cooperate with each other to ensure that the lockdown norms are not violated.

