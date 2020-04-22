Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penalties listed in lockdown guidelines applicable to only owners who are negligent: govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST
Penalties listed in lockdown guidelines applicable to only owners who are negligent: govt

The penalties, listed in the April 15 guidelines of the home ministry on partial resumption of work in factories in rural areas, are applicable to employers only if an offence occurs with the consent, cognisance or negligence of the owner, the government clarified on Wednesday. The clarification follows "misinterpretation" by some media reports which have "claimed" that the guidelines of the ministry have prescribed penal actions against company directors and management if employees test positive for COVID-19 disease, a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

"#FactCheck. Claim: MHA (ministry of home affairs) Guidelines prescribe penal action against company directors & management, if employees test positive for #COVID-19. Fact: MHA Guidelines misinterpreted. Penalties under DM (disaster management) Act 2005 applicable if offence occurs with consent, cognisance or negligence of employer," it said. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Union government too in a tweet said that those media reports are "wrong and incorrect" as the provisions under Clause 21 are in the nature of "precautions for management".

The consolidated revised guidelines were issued on April 15, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown till May 3. Modi also said certain industrial activities will be allowed in some areas after April 20. The guidelines specified the details of such exempted activities and the conditions for exemption.

Certain quarters of industry including exporters have raised concerns over the penal provisions in the guidelines, saying it may lead to harassment by authorities and due to this manufacturing units may not start operations, even with minimum workforce. The guidelines of the home ministry have listed out standard operating protocols for social distancing at offices, workplaces, factories and establishments, and penalties for offences regarding violation of lockdown measures under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the IPC.

According to the guidelines, activities that are allowed to operate include manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs), industrial estate, and industrial townships. These establishments will have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible or in the adjacent buildings. The transportation of workers to workplaces would also have to be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

C'garh seeks transfer of donations from PM CARES Fund to state

The Chhattisgarh government has requested to the Centre to immediately transfer to the state the CSR funds donated to Prime Minister CARES Fund by the industrial and mining units operating in the state for the fight against COVID-19, an off...

Several firms ready to shift from China to India: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the situation arising from coronavirus pandemic can be a blessing in disguise as several multinational firms are willing to shift their units from China to India. India should facilitate their ...

COVID-19 cases in India hit 20,471, death toll climbs to 652

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471on Wednesday, with Maharashtra continuing to be the worst-hit state. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged and 652 deaths.Maharashtra has rep...

MCX settles April crude oil futures contract at minus Rs 2,884/barrel

The countrys leading commodity exchange MCX on Wednesday said it has deposited Rs 242.32 crore to clearing members after the settlement of crude oil futures contracts that expired on Monday at minus Rs 2,884 per barrel taking cues from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020