YMCA serves over 1 lakh food packets amid corona crisis

The poor persons and the needy have been the worst hit community so far as the national lockdown imposed since March 25 is concerned. As a relief measure, the Young Men's Christian Association's (YMCA) across the nation distributed close to one lakh food packets to the needy on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:00 IST
Food being distributed at Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The poor persons and the needy have been the worst hit community so far as the national lockdown imposed since March 25 is concerned. As a relief measure, the Young Men's Christian Association's (YMCA) across the nation distributed close to one lakh food packets to the needy on Wednesday. "It is natural that in such a time of national crisis, we should lend a hand to the less privileged members of our community," said Bertram Devadas, national general secretary, YMCA's India, in a press statement.

The YMCA in Kurnool distributed food packets to migrant labourers' and daily wage workers while in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, the youth centre distributed to provisions to about 50 families. Close to 500 COVID-19 safety kits were provided to the needy families across Kanyakumari district. The YMCA health and living centre project in Vellore distributed food to migrant workers residing in Christian Medical College, Vellore as well.

With 1,383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of cases include 15,474 active cases and 640 deaths. As many as 3,869 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated. (ANI)

