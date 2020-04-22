Maharashtra records 431 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 5649

Maharashtra recorded 431 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state'sCOVID-19 tally to 5649, health officials said

Eighteen COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, takingthe COVID-19 death toll in the state to 269, the officialssaid

So far, 789 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the officials said.

