Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara deploys its newly-inducted Dreamliner aircraft to transport essential supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:04 IST
Vistara deploys its newly-inducted Dreamliner aircraft to transport essential supplies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vistara on Wednesday said it has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Vistara started operating the cargo flights on Sunday, April 19, between Delhi and Mumbai, and will operate more such flights over the next two weeks, carrying vital supplies and commercial cargo to and from various parts of India, including but not limited to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai," the airline's press release stated.

Each of the cargo flights on the wide-body Dreamliner plane has a capacity of 20 tonnes, ensuring continuous supply and replenishment of medicines, equipment and other necessary goods where necessary, it noted. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people and killed over 600 people in the country till now. The airline had taken delivery of its first Dreamliner aircraft in February this year at Seattle. The new aircraft is the first of the six that Vistara has ordered from Boeing. It is a passenger aircraft that is expected to fly on medium to long haul routes internationally. Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are making every possible effort within our means to help India fight COVID-19, and delivering life-saving medical supplies to our fellow citizens is one of them." Vistara said it will ensure that the operating and assisting staff on all cargo flights, including tech crew, engineers, security personnel and cargo loaders, take all necessary precautions for their health and safety while on duty. "The airline will continue to explore more opportunities for cargo operations in the following weeks," it said. However, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brent crude up 8.4% in wild swing after hitting lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil rose 8.4 on Wednesday, as prospects for extra pledges from major producers to cut output prompted a sharp turn up off a session low that took the global benchmark below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999.Oil trading has be...

UK coronavirus toll surpasses 18,000

London UK, April 22 SputnikANI The toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on...

Italy's banks under fire over laborious rollout of state-backed loans

Italys banks came under fire at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday where they faced accusations of hampering the rollout of state-guaranteed loans to businesses hit by the coronavirus.Two weeks after the government approved emergency liqu...

Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon. Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020