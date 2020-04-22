Left Menu
Aurobindo Ashram asks devotees to do meditation on centenary of Mother's final arrival

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:06 IST
Citing COVID-19 lockdown, the Aurobindo Ashram here has appealed to its devotees to do meditation in their homes on Friday on the occasion of the centenary of the final arrival of its spiritual leader The Mother here. The Mother (Mirra Alfasa), a spiritual collaborator of founder of the ashram Sri Aurobindo, had returned here, then a French colony, on April 24, 1920, six years after her first visit, and lived in the ashram till her death in 1973.

Her final arrival day was among the important "dharshan days" in the ashram and in normal time hundreds of devotees from across the country would have thronged it to pay homage at the memorial of her and that of Aurobindo, a ashram spokesman said. With the ashram presently closed because of the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, its authorities have asked all the devotees to perform meditation for 30 minutes from 6 AM on April 24 at their homes wherever they reside, the spokesman said.

On her first visit in 1914, the Mother met Sri Aurobindo, whom she at once recognised as the one who for many years had inwardly guided her spiritual development. He entrusted the full material and spiritual charge of the ashram to the Mother after it was formed in November, 1926. In 1952, she had established Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education, and in 1968 an international township, Auroville.

