Gujarat's COVID-19 death toll crosses 100-mark

With 13 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the death toll in the state reached 103, a health department official said. Nine of the 13 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one in Surat, the official said.

Three patients who died in Vadodara suffered from co- morbidities like kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes, the official said. Of the total 103 deaths, 62 were reported in Ahmedabad, while Surat has reported 13. Vadodara reported 10 deaths, Bhavnagar five, Anand, Gandhinagar, Bharuch and Panachmahal two each and Patan, Kutch, Botad, Jamnagar and Arravali one each.

