34 labourers reach UP from Mumbai by hiding in fruit crates, sent in quarantine

The district administration has caught hold of 34 labourers who arrived here from Mumbai by hiding in empty fruit crates during the nationwide lockdown and sent them to a quarantine facility, officials said on Wednesday. The labourers reached the district on Monday and were hiding in Kakrala area of Sadar tehsil, the officials said.

District Magistrate of Badaun, Kumar Prashant, on Wednesday said a team of district administrative officials along with health department officials and social activists were sent to the village. "Initially, the villagers said that no one has come to their village from Mumbai. However, later they admitted that 34 labourers had come from Mumbai's Andheri area on April 20, and were staying in the jungle located in the vicinity of the village," he said.

They have been quarantined at a school in the area, the DM said..

