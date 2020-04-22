Left Menu
Development News Edition

CWC to meet on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:42 IST
CWC to meet on Thursday

Top Congress leaders will on Thursday deliberate on the current situation arising out of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country at a meeting of its apex decision-making body

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

This is the second time the CWC is meeting this month. During the CWC meeting, a final shape to the party's plan for revival of the MSME sector and other measures for lifting of lockdown and revival of the economy is likely to be given. The plan will be forwarded to the central government. The party will also give its suggestions on crop procurement and resolving of migrants' problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it can help children deal with the challenges of distance learning and isolation during the virus lockdowns. The app, which is aimed at children und...

J-K's Pulwama, Kishtwar become coronavirus-free

Pulwama and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have become coronavirus-free as all four patients in the two districts have recovered from the infection, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Territorys administration on Wednesday. While Pu...

Limit network testing for fixed line telecom services to 180 days: Trai N'

Telecom companies planning to launch fixed-line services should not be allowed to conduct network test for more than six&#160;months and they must not charge any fee from users during the trial period, regulator Trai said in a recommendatio...

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020