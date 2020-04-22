Modi says India stands with Nepal in COVID fight

Modi says India stands with Nepal in COVID fightPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:49 IST
India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, after his Nepalese counterpart thanked him for supply of essential medicines. Modi also said India-Nepal relationship is special. "Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted," Modi wrote on twitter. "India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic.” He was responding to a tweet by Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who thanked India for supplies of medicine to fight the pandemic
"I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," the Nepal PM wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Nepal
- KP Sharma Oli
- India
- Government of Nepal
ALSO READ
PM Oli says next two weeks are critical for Nepal, urges all to stay home
39 Indian labourers in shelter camps in western Nepal
World Bank approves $29 million to help Nepal respond to COVID-19 pandemic
39 Indian labourers in shelter camps in western Nepal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.