India, Ireland to strengthen partnership to address challenges of post-COVID world: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:57 IST
India and Ireland will work together to further strengthen their partnership in health, and science and technology to jointly address the challenges of the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland's PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues," Modi wrote on Twitter. He said the two countries will work together to further strengthen “our partnership in health, science and technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world”

An official statement later said Modi and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar discussed the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken by the two countries to control its health and economic impact. Varadkar appreciated the role being played by Indian-origin doctors and nurses in fighting the infection in Ireland. Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Varadkar for the care and support being extended to the Indian citizens present in Ireland, and promised reciprocal treatment for Irish citizens in India. The two leaders agreed that India and Ireland can leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical fields to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic. They also deliberated on the potential for strengthening India's cooperation with Ireland, as well as with the European Union, in the post-COVID context. The leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis, the statement said.

