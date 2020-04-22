Left Menu
Kerala's Horticorp procures bananas from farmers amid lockdown

Kerala state government body Horticorp has started procuring bananas from farmers directly in Wayanad district as they were not able to sell their produce due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:23 IST
Bananas being loaded in a vehicle in Wayanad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala state government body Horticorp has started procuring bananas from farmers directly in Wayanad district as they were not able to sell their produce due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country. The district produces over 2 lakh tonnes of bananas from 8,700 hectares of land.

Horticorp collects fresh and non-toxic vegetables from the farmers and sells them directly to customers at reasonable prices. On April 19, the government procured passion fruits from farmers in Munnar after authorities came to know about the plight of many small scale farmers during the lockdown. (ANI)

