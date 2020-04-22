Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM interacts with Sarpanches, administers oath to them via video conferencing

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spoke to all 6,798 sarpanches at once for the first time through video conferencing, and administered oath to them as they have been conferred with powers of District Collector recently.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:49 IST
Odisha CM interacts with Sarpanches, administers oath to them via video conferencing
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spoke to all 6,798 sarpanches at once for the first time through video conferencing, and administered oath to them as they have been conferred with powers of District Collector recently. Patnaik asked them to ensure 14-day quarantine and register all persons returning to Odisha at Panchayat level as five lakh Odia migrants set to return the state.

Patnaik administered oath to sarpanches to discharge their duties with complete dedication in order to protect their villages from coronavirus, said a press release from Odisha government. As five lakh migrant Odias are set to return to Odisha, meticulous planning has been undertaken to keep incoming people in 14-day quarantine with free food and treatment, the press release said.

It further said, "The Chief Minister while speaking to Sarpanches advised them to undertake mandatory registration at Panchayat level for all who are returning from outside to Odisha. Family and relatives of those persons only authorised to register the incoming person for quarantine. 14-day compulsory quarantine for them including free stay, food and treatment." "An incentive of Rs 2000 per person on successful completion of their quarantine period will be given. Compulsory use of face masks for all, frequent hand washing, social distancing and zero tolerance for spitting in public as measures. Strict observance of lockdown rules," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese banks may need to halt loan repayments for longer than six months, say CEOs

Portugals biggest banks have suspended repayments on loans worth about 19 billion euros 20.6 billion for six months to help those hit by the coronavirus crisis and a further extension could prevent a jump in bad loans, chief executives said...

Facebook bets on India with $5.7 bln Reliance deal

Facebook is set to spend 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99 stake in Reliance Industries digital arm, as it looks to roll out services for Indias grocers and small businesses by capitalizing on WhatsApps extensive reach in the country.The deal annou...

U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in the way it should be

The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization WHO is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review after President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAIDs Acting Administrat...

Medicos welcome ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association IMA and other medical professionals body on Wednesday hailed the governments decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence, with some demanding that this la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020