Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azadpur Mandi traders want market shut for few days after man dies of COVID-19

Traders at Asia's biggest fruit and vegetable wholesale market, Azadpur Mandi, have requested the government to close it for some days as the market is being crowded and all precautions against coronavirus are being allegedly ignored.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:26 IST
Azadpur Mandi traders want market shut for few days after man dies of COVID-19
Visual from Azadpur Mandi. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Traders at Asia's biggest fruit and vegetable wholesale market, Azadpur Mandi, have requested the government to close it for some days as the market is being crowded and all precautions against coronavirus are being allegedly ignored.

Fear gripped in after reports of a vegetable seller dying of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Many of the vegetable dealers have complained of irregular temperature screening and no proper sanitization.

Prabhu Shah, a potato and onion dealer, told ANI, "At night, this Mandi becomes overcrowded. Government should do something to regulate people coming here. Although permission was given for the main gate to remain open, however, people come in from here and there. If possible, this Mandi should be closed for few days for our good." Chandan Kumar, 30, who is a helper at the vegetable market, asked the government to provide porr workers like him "at least with face masks", adding that there was neither proper sanitization nor regular temperature screening at the mandi.

Entire Azadpur Mandi that sees footfall in thousands each day remained completely closed only on March 22, when India observed Janata Curfew. Sanjay Bhagat, 50, said, "Only if we live today we can think of earning money tomorrow. I know our income is going to suffer like anything and the deficit is going to remain for long, but it is like putting all of our lives at risk. Atleast for few days this Mandi should be completely closed. We are ready to face the trouble, but life is much more important."

A team has been deployed to trace and monitor people who had come in contact with the person who died on Tuesday With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged and 652 deaths. The country will be under extended lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford agree wage deferral with players

Watford players have agreed a wage deferral as the Premier League club tackles the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. English football remains suspended and league authorities have said they will resume action only when it is safe an...

How cheap oil to catalyze economic recovery post-lockdowns

The oil price collapse that took U.S. crude prices sub-zero for the first time in history may turn out to be a silver lining for the world economy, possibly offering a springboard for recovery when coronavirus lockdowns finally end.Cheap oi...

Cricket-Players ready to be quarantined to play matches - Woakes

Englands cricketers would agree to be quarantined together in one location if it means they will be allowed to play matches after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, all-rounder Chris Woakes said on Wednesday. The England and Wales ...

Pace of Canada coronavirus deaths slows; provinces mull reopening

Canadas death toll from the coronavirus rose by less than 10 for the third day in a row, data showed on Wednesday, and some provinces prepared to start lifting shutdowns imposed to fight the outbreak. The public health agency said the numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020