738 people arrested in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown

The Manipur police on Wednesday arrested 738 people from various districts of the state for violating the curfew and the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 pandemic, a senior officer said. A statewide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed from the next day. As many as 484 vehicles were seized for violating the curfew and the lockdown, according to a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun.

The arrested people were produced before the courts and a total fine of Rs 74,820 was imposed on them, it said. The state police appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors for their own safety.

Manipur had reported two COVID-19 cases but both have recovered from the coronavirus infection and were discharged from the hospital..

