Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman, 3 children commit 'suicide' due to health, financial problems in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST
Woman, 3 children commit 'suicide' due to health, financial problems in Hyderabad

Four members of a family -- a 55 -year old woman and her two sons and a daughter -- allegedly committed suicide here on Wednesday over suspected prolonged health issues and financial problems, police said. The bodies of the woman, her two sons aged between25 to 30 and her 20-year old daughter were found hanging in different rooms in their house in Meerpet area, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the fourfamily members were suspected to have ended their lives due to financial and health problems and other issues. All the three siblings had health problems. A suicide note found in the house also mentioned that they had spent a lot on treatment cost and were committing suicide due to health and financial problems and no one was responsible for their deaths, the official said.

Some neighbours after noticing a sheet of paper on the main door of the house with the words "please open the door" alerted the police, police said. The deceased are natives of Vikarabad district, they said adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok Kanavi Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.Kanavi participated ...

WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on saving lives despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. WHO Director-Gene...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, where infection count soared to 1,888 with 153 fresh cases. The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A tota...

Over 7,800 rapid test kits in Mizoram

Mizoram Health and Family Welfare board vice chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga on Wednesday said that the state at present has over 7,800 rapid or anti-body test kits for COVID-19. The Chinese made consignment was received from the Indian Council ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020