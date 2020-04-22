68 new coronavirus cases in Pune, six deaths

Sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Pune district since Tuesday night, an official said on Wednesday. The death toll in the district thus reached 60.

"While one COVID-19 patient died in Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday night, three deaths were reported on Wednesday, two at Sassoon and one at Symbiosis Hospital," a civic health officials said. One death was reported in Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday taking the toll in the industrial town to three.

A total of 68 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall number to 881. In Pune city alone 64 new cases came to light and total rose to 770. In Pimpri Chinchwad, with four more cases, the total number of COVID infections reached 59. In rural Pune, the total number of cases remained 52.

