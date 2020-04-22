Left Menu
Two held for pelting stones at police van in Govandi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:49 IST
Two young men were arrested for allegedly throwing stones at a police van in Tata Nagar locality in Govandi on Wednesday afternoon. While Irshad Khan (18) and Farhan Sheikh (18) were held, a 17-year-old youth who was with them was handed over to his family members, said a police official.

Senior police inspector from Deonar Police station Rajini Bhagwat said they got a call about people gathering in Tata Nagar locality in violation of lockdown, so a police van was sent there. The trio allegedly threw stones at the van, damaging its front glass and fled.

The police picked them later and booked Irshad and Farhan under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant)..

