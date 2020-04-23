Security removed from dealers, facing problems in LPG delivery: IOC

The Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday said it is facing problems in "systematic and timely" home delivery of LPG cylinders in Assam after withdrawal of security from the distributors' premises as as customers have resorted to panic buying of the fuel. In a statement, the IOC appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and asserted that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders across the Northeastern region.

"It has been observed that many customers are crowding LPG distributorships for LPG refills out of panic following spread of rumours. Many customers are even demanding LPG refills without bookings and are coming down to collect cylinders from the godown," it said. "Even though security was given at all the distributorship premises during the lockdown, the same was withdrawn on April 20 after relaxation of the lockdown. Indian Oil has again requested for police support at all the distributorships for seamless delivery of LPG refills to our customers whilst maintaining all social distancing and safety norms," the statement added.

The company said it is in continuous touch with the district administration, which has assured it to seek support from the police department to maintain law and order, social distancing and safety norms at the distributors' premises. It was also found that people are intercepting LPG delivery vehicles en route to home delivery and demanding refills without booking, the company said.

"This is creating a problem in systematic and timely home delivery of the refills. The matter has already been brought to the notice of the district authorities and help for the same has been sought by Indian Oil wherever required," the company said. On rumours that the supply of LPG refills is not adequate, the company clarified that it takes a day or two for cylinders to reach the dealers from bottling plants after they place the orders.

"To ensure that all the LPG demand across North East is fulfilled, Indian Oil has augmented its supply chain logistics and has also started 24x7 operations of two major locations in the region, North Guwahati and Silchar bottling plants," the statement informed. This has increased the company's bottling capacity by nearly 45,000 LPG cylinders in a day, which is enough to meet the LPG backlog of the entire North East, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.