One more COVID-19 case in Assam, state tally reaches 35

A resident of Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested positive for COVID-19, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 35, he added.

Sarma took to Twitter and informed that the man has a history of being in touch with another patient, who was a part of the Athgaon Majid congregation in Guwahati. Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.