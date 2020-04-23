One more COVID-19 case in Assam, state tally reaches 35
A resident of Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested positive for COVID-19, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.ANI | Dhubri (Assam) | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:08 IST
A resident of Bilasipara, Dhubri has tested positive for COVID-19, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 35, he added.
Sarma took to Twitter and informed that the man has a history of being in touch with another patient, who was a part of the Athgaon Majid congregation in Guwahati. Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. (ANI)
