Mizoram unlikely to face economic crisis due to COVID-19: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that the state would not face any economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, if the natural resources are used effectively. In a video message, the chief minister said the state government, churches and NGOs are making collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have vast fallow land and an abundant supply of natural resources. If these resources are used effectively, the state is unlikely to face economic crisis," he said. There is an uncertainty in the world economy and no one knows what will happen in future, the chief minister said.

People have donated nearly Rs 5 crore so far to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the government's effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis. He said the health department was given more than Rs 100 core so far from the state's fund to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Around Rs 2.5 crore was disbursed to rehabilitation centres, NGOs and village task forces to help people from other states, who are now stranded in Mizoram due to the lockdown, Zoramthanga said in his message on Wednesday. He also said the state government is providing shelter and food to migrant workers who are now stuck in the state.

Over Rs 1.56 crore was given to various Mizo welfare associations to assist the residents of Mizoram, who are currently stranded outside the state due to the nationwide lockdown. He called for more collective efforts from the people and urged them to contribute to the CMRF.

"We should refrain from blaming each other in our fight against the dreaded virus. We continue with our collective efforts with renewed vigour and will overcome some day," he added..

