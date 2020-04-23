Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Six-year-old girl raped, her eyes damaged by accused

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:15 IST
MP: Six-year-old girl raped, her eyes damaged by accused

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified person, who also damaged her eyes, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place at a village in Jabera tehsil on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.

"At that time, an unidentified person took the girl to an isolated place and raped here there," District Superintendent of Police, Hemant Chauhan, told PTI over phone. The victim was found this morning in an abandoned room located near her house, around 55 kms from the district headquarters, he said.

"We found that her eyes were damaged by the accused, who also inflicted injuries on her face. We rushed the victim to a hospital in Jabera tehsil in a critical condition. From there she was taken to a hospital in Jabalpur, where doctors are operating on her eyes," Chauhan said. Asked whether her eyes were completely damaged in the incident, Chauhan said that according to a local doctor the minor's eyes were swollen so much that he could not check the retinas.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bats, coronaviruses evolving together for millions of years: Study

Different groups of bats have their own unique strains of coronavirus, a family that includes the COVID-19 causing virus, according to a study which reveals that the flying mammal and coronaviruses have been evolving together for millions o...

Plea in SC to curb spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation of certain communities

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to issue guidelines to curb the spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation, boycott of certain communities and communal disharmony in states and UTs at th...

China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

Chinas agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will start taking samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.The highly infectious condition has kille...

Trump temporarily suspends immigration into US for 60 days to protect American workers

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend certain types of immigration into the US for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the countrys economy. The temporary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020