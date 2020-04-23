Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Export units in Guj cities can resume operations

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:55 IST
Lockdown: Export units in Guj cities can resume operations

The Gujarat government on Thursday said export-oriented industrial units located in cities across the state can resume operations if they have received export orders. But, the industrial units situated in coronavirus containment zones will not get such relief, secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, Ashwani Kumar, said.

The export units need to take permission from their respective district administrations and if allowed, they can resume operations from April 25, he said. Amid the lockdown, the state government earlier allowed industrial units situated outside cities to start operations from April 20.

Taking advantage of the relaxation, as many as 35,000 factories have already started production with the help of over three lakh workers, Kumar said. "Now, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to permit export-oriented units situated in city limits to resume operations if they have already taken export orders. This relaxation will not apply to units situated inside coronavirus containment zones of a city," he said.

Owners of the industrial units are required to submit applications to their respective district collectors to resume operations. If they are granted permission, they can resume operations from April 25, the official said. These units need to follow the standard safety procedures, like masks for workers and social distancing, to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Americas hip-hop community takes on coronavirusThe U.S. hip-hop community is using its bullhorn to bring awareness and money to the battle against the coronavirus as data shows th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Lombardy becomes latest Italian region to start own coronavirus testsThe northern Italian region of Lombardy, at the epicentre of Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, began an antibody te...

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24: Statement.

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24 Statement....

Swiss forecast worst downturn in 45 years due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the countrys economy will shrink 6.7 this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than feared even last month. The export-driven economy is set to grow 5.2 next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020