Need to protect elderly from coronavirus as they are at more risk: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Thursday stressed the need to adopt all measures to ensure the well-being of elderly people, saying the mortality rate and severity of COVID-19 is higher among them. In a virtual interactive session, he said if older people turn sick then they need to be identified early and all efforts should be made to protect them.

"The mortality and severity of COVID-19 is higher with our senior citizens, from our learning from India and the rest of the world. There's a clear message that they have to be protected at all costs," Paul, who is also heading a panel to coordinate efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, said. "Elderly people of our nation are special citizens and now we need to look after them. We need to take all measures to ensure their overall well-being during the COVID-19," he added.

Talking about health measures to boost immunity, Paul said chyavanprash, tulsi (basil), dalchini and black pepper should be consumed by all. During the session, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India is going through a very challenging time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll due to the virus rose to 681 and the number of cases to 21,393 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

