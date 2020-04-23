Patnaik urges people to read books to beat lockdown blues

Left Menu
23-04-2020
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged people to read books as it "helps broaden knowledge base and stimulate minds". Taking to Twitter, Patnaik, on the occasion of World Book Day, said reading helps us understand different cultures.

"Books help us broaden our knowledge, stimulate our mind, give wings to our imagination and help us understand cultures and people. On #WorldBookDay let's celebrate the transformational power of reading to beat the feeling of isolation during this #COVID19 pandemic," Patnaik tweeted. Echoing him, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that books can provide new perspectives to people on various matters, as they continue to live in isolation.

"Books are the carriers of civilization. They give wings to the mind & flight to imagination. They are a medium to experience beauty of cultures & fathom depths of knowledge. On #WorldBookDay, let books provide you with new perspectives in these isolated times of #COVID19 pandemic," Pradhan posted on his Twitter handle.

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, is an annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading and publishing activities..

