Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mob confronts cops for stopping people from COVID-19 zone

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:38 IST
Mob confronts cops for stopping people from COVID-19 zone

A group of people allegedly damaged barricades and created chaos in a locality in Malegaon town in Nashik district on Thursday after they were stopped by the police from leaving their area, which has been declared as a COVID-19 containment zone, a police official said. The incident took place when some people tried to go out of the COVID-19 containment zone and enter the core part of the city this morning, he said.

"As the police stopped them, a mob of around 70-80 people came to the spot and broke the barricades put by the police and created chaos. They also damaged the chairs kept there," the official said. "There were two-three police personnel on duty at the spot when the incident took place. After being alerted, additional police force was rushed to the place and the situation was brought under control," he added.

So far, nine people have died due to coronavirus infection in Malegaon town, which has recorded 110 COVID-19 positive cases, officials said. In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, around 12 containment zones have been created in the town, they said.

PTI COR NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020