6 new cases in Gurgaon, Rohtak as coronavirus count rises to 270 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:12 IST
Six fresh cases were reported from Gurgaon and Rohtak districts as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 270 in Haryana on Thursday. The cumulative positive cases in the state includes 24 foreigners, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

While hard hit Gurgaon reported four cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 45, Rohtak district that had so far reported only one case over two weeks ago, added two more now. According to the bulletin, the total active COVID-19 patients in the state were 97 and positive cases discharged so far are 170 while three coronavirus-related deaths were recorded so far.

The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (57), Gurgaon (45), Faridabad (43) and Palwal (34). The state has a recovery rate of 62.96 per cent and fatality rate of 1.11 per cent while tests per million being conducted were 693, as per the bulletin.

As many as 17,582 samples have been tested so far, out of which 15,452 have tested negative. The report of 1,860 samples is awaited. Among the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were Italian tourists and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had passed away recently even though she had recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The other 10 foreign nationals found positive are from countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 people are from other states, according to the bulletin..

