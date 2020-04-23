Left Menu
No fresh COVID-19 case in Noida, over 50 pc patients recovered

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:36 IST
No fresh coronavirus case was recorded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district at 103, officials said. Also, six more patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, taking the number of people cured so far to 54, the Health Department here said.

"Total 87 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 103," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "So far, 54 of the 103 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 49 active cases in the district," the officer said.

