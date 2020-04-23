2 girls die after grain sacks fall on them in Jaisalmer

Two girls died after sacks of grain fell on them in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday, police said. The incidenttook place in Delasar village when the girls, both aged around 2, were playing in a farm, said Lathi SHO Omprakash Chaudhary.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he added. The deceased, identified as Suman and Manisha, were cousin sisters, the station house officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

