Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6427

Maharashtra recorded 778 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the state'sCOVID-19 tally to 6427, health officials said

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, takingthe COVID-19 death toll in the state to 283, the officialssaid

So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the officials said.

