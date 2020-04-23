Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6427

Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6427PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:40 IST
Maharashtra recorded 778 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the state'sCOVID-19 tally to 6427, health officials said
Fourteen COVID-19 patients died on Thursday, takingthe COVID-19 death toll in the state to 283, the officialssaid
So far, 840 COVID-19 patients have been discharged inthe state after recovery, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
