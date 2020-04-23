No fresh COVID case in Noida, over 50 pc patients recovered

No fresh coronavirus case was recorded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district at 103, officials said. Also, six more patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, taking the number of people cured so far to 54, the Health Department here said.

"Total 87 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 103," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "So far, 54 of the 103 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 49 active cases in the district," the officer said.

According to the Health Department, 2,617 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Thursday evening. Of the 49 active patients, three are admitted in Delhi, while among those in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 13 are at Sharda Hospital, 22 at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), and 11 at the Child PGI, the department said in a statement.

While no details were shared regarding the cluster containment activity for the third day in a row, the statement mentioned that 456 people were in institutional quarantine as on Thursday evening, while another 1,967 were identified as those who have travelled abroad in recent months. So far, 33 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed, according to the district administration.

Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi is one of the worst COVID-19-hit districts in UP and trails only Agra and Lucknow in terms of positive coronavirus cases recorded so far, according to official figures. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,507 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 58 more people tested positive for the infection across the state, an official said.

Out of the total cases, 1,299 are active patients while 187 have been treated and discharged, the official said in Lucknow..

