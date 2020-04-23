Left Menu
Development News Edition

One COVID-19 positive case reported in Ramban district

One person was tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday in Ramban district and was shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, district commissioner Nazim Zai Khan said.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:14 IST
One COVID-19 positive case reported in Ramban district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One person was tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday in Ramban district and was shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, district commissioner Nazim Zai Khan said. It is pertinent to mention here that the patient is among those who were nabbed by the SHO Batote at Nashri while they were clandestinely traveling in a truck toward Kashmir valley during the lockdown on April 16.

Khan advised the public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily bulletin to print and electronic media. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

If lockdown opens on May 4, it will be a big challenge: West Bengal Chief Secretary

Opening the lockdown on May 04 will pose a big challenge as close to 70 coronavirus cases in India are asymptomatic, said West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday, adding that the doctors are worried as to how to identify such C...

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020