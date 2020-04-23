One COVID-19 positive case reported in Ramban district

One person was tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday in Ramban district and was shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment, district commissioner Nazim Zai Khan said. It is pertinent to mention here that the patient is among those who were nabbed by the SHO Batote at Nashri while they were clandestinely traveling in a truck toward Kashmir valley during the lockdown on April 16.

Khan advised the public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily bulletin to print and electronic media. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time. (ANI)

