COVID-19 cases rise to 434 in J-K

The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reached 434 as 27 more persons tested positive for the disease in the Union territory, officials said. “Twenty-seven new cases reported today. One from Jammu division and 26 from Kashmir division," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

He said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 434. While 57 of these cases were detected in the Jammu division, 377 were from the Kashmir division. Ninety-two patients have recovered and five persons have died in the Union Territory from the novel coronavirus. Officials said more than 64,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"Till date 64,876 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6039 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 279 in hospital quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation and 13283 under home surveillance. Besides, 44,940 persons have completed their surveillance period," and officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

