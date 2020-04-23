Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim to bring back residents stranded outside after lockdown lifted: Chief secy

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:09 IST
Sikkim to bring back residents stranded outside after lockdown lifted: Chief secy

The Sikkim government would bring back thousands of stranded people, including students and patients, from outside the state once the lockdown is lifted, officials said on Thursday. The strategy to facilitate the return of the people was discussed at the State Task Force meeting presided over by Chief Secretary SC Gupta, they said.

The state government is aware of a large number of students, patients and other Sikkimese people stranded outside since the state was put under lockdown amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Gupta said. All those stranded people will be brought back to Sikkim once the lockdown is lifted, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, GP Upadhyaya shared the details of Sikkimese students who are stranded outside the state and presented a plan for setting up quarantine facilities for lodging the students after they return. Likewise, Director General-cum-Secretary of Health PT Bhutia apprised the chief secretary about the details of patients stranded outside and said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for screening and testing the people returning to the state.

The District Collectors and officers from all four districts apprised the chief secretary about logistics to be put in place for quarantining the people coming from outside. The chief secretary stressed on the need to ensure all safety protocols while selecting and preparing the quarantine facilities and directed for preparation of an online registration system at the earliest to facilitate the return of the people.

Gupta said that the entry of people from Rangpo and Melli check posts will strictly be based on the online self- declaration forms filled by each individual and added that this step was required to identify and regulate the entry of all incoming local people. Sikkim has not reported any case of COVID-19 so far.

PTI KDK SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020