Mumbai: Ten police officers transferred

Ten officers of Mumbai Police were transferred on Thursday as a special case in the "public interest", an official release said. Five Assistant Commissioners of Police and five Senior Police Inspectors were transferred, it said.

It included Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector of Bandra police station. She was transferred to Traffic police, said the order of Police Establishment Board. Nikhil Kapse has been now posted as senior inspector of Bandra police station.

The transfer came in the wake of migrant labourers gathering in large numbers near Bandra Railway Station on April 14 during lockdown after there were rumours that special trains were being arranged to take people home to northern states. ACP Maniksinh Patil has been shifted to Colaba, Sangita Patil to Bhoiwada, Shirish Sawant to Crime Branch, Prashant Marde to special branch and Dinesh Desai to Andheri division.

Gokulsinh Patil will be the senior inspector at Kalachowki, Nandkumar Gopale has been shifted as senior police inspector in Crime branch and Sanjay Basawat has been shifted to Local Arms. PTI DC KRK KRK.

