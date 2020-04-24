Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capital's corona count: Two more die, 128 test positive on day; 50 fatalities, 2,376 infections till date

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:05 IST
Capital's corona count: Two more die, 128 test positive on day; 50 fatalities, 2,376 infections till date

Two more persons died of COVID-19, while 128 more tested positive for the infection in the national capital on Thursday, raising the total number of the pandemic fatalities to 50 and infected cases to 2,236 here till date, said officials. The new corona-positive cases include those of a 12-member family, also comprising a two-month-old infant, of the Walled City area and 46 others of North Delhi's Jahangirpuri area found infected, they said.

The number of containment zones in the city too rose to 92, said a Delhi Health Department’s bulletin issued on Thursday The bulletin said 84 patients were cured of the infection and discharged on the day. It said since April 18, there had been a steep rise in the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients with 735of the cured 808 patients recovering in a short span of only six days.

The bulletin put the total number of active cases at 1,518 on Thursday. In wake of attacks on healthcare personnel, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev constituted a six-member team to frame security protocol for medicare workers, officials told PTI.

They said the police commissioner will also appoint two nodal officers who will take immediate action in cases of attacks on healthcare personnel. On Thursday, an ordinance that makes acts of violence against healthcare personnel or damage to property during an epidemic a cognisable offence came into effect. In the Walled City are of the national capital, 12 members of a family, including a two-month-old child, residing in a containment zone, tested positive for COVID-19 infection. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

A man in the family had returned from Uzbekistan last month but did not inform authorities. Later, he started having COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing and breathless, following which he was tested and found infected, they said. His test result came positive recently, following which 11 other family members living in Churiwalan area in the Walled City, were also tested and all of them tested positive for infection, said officials.

In another case, 46 people tested positive for the infection in North Delhi's Jahangirpuri. They said the cases were detected in three streets of the H Block which was sealed by the district administration on April 14 after members of a family tested positive recently.

"Forty-six people living in H Block of Jahangirpuri tested positive for COVID-19. This area has already been sealed after detailed screening was carried out and samples taken," North District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said. Earlier this week, thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in Jahangirpuri area, had tested positive for the virus.

With the coronavirus infection rising among the Delhi Police personnel, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat infected police personnel, officials said. The move came in the wake of over 20 police personnel testing positive for the virus in the city so far.

An official told PTI that the lieutenant governor has also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for the Delhi police personnel, besides providing personal protective equipment to those who are on COVID-19 duty. "There is a plan to set up a dedicated COVID-19 testing centre for police personnel at Shahdara Police Station, but a final decision is yet to be taken," a source said.

According to a senior police official, the Delhi Police's strength is about 82,000 personnel. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to take strict action against landlords asking migrants workers and students to pay rent amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. In the order issued on April 22, Dev said all district magistrates will run awareness campaigns in their respective areas, advising "affected persons" to lodge police complaints against such errant landlords”.

It stated that the Delhi government had issued an order on March 29, according to which, landlords have been asked not to demand rent for a period of one month from workers and migrants. The March 29 order had also stated that if any landlord forces labourers and students to vacate their premises, they would be liable for action under the Disaster Management Act. Passengers using the Delhi Metro, post resumption of operations, will have to take metallic items off their body before frisking, use face masks, have the 'Aarogya Setu' app, but those with flu-like symptoms won't be allowed, as per a proposal prepared by the CISF. The paramilitary force that guards the network running across the national capital region has formulated a 'business continuity plan' for security and safety of passengers and staffers working at the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020