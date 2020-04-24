Left Menu
Meghalaya relaxes lockdown norms, allows some activities from Friday

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:58 IST
The Meghalaya government on Thursday issued a notification allowing opening of shops and services dealing in essential items and resumption of functioning of several self-employed persons and industrial units from Friday, though the lockdown will continue to be imposed. Meghalaya Chief Secretary MS Rao issued a notification saying shops, courier services, e-commerce platforms dealing in essential services and common service centres are permitted to open in the state with effect from Friday.

However, the state capital and Mylliem block of East Khasi Hills district are exempted from this relaxation. Services provided by self-employed persons such as electrician, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters and shops for repair of trucks on highways, hardware stores selling construction materials including transportation of the same and electrical shops are also allowed to operate, Rao said in a notification.

The order also stated that food processing industries, rice mills and brick kilns in rural areas are allowed to function. All agriculture and allied sectors activities are also permitted from Friday, it said Transportation of all agricultural products subject to transit point and route specified by respective Deputy Commissioners considering prevailing COVID-19 situation is allowed and veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of medicine and vaccines are permitted to operate.

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask and priority is to be given to irrigation and water conservation works..

