Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K police defends FIRs against three scribes

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:57 IST
J&K police defends FIRs against three scribes

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday defended filing of cases against three journalists in the valley saying two of them have been booked for making seditious and incendiary comments on social media. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar, reacting to journalist bodies' criticism of the police action, said before making broad generalisations like freedom of press is being curtailed, people should ascertain the facts

"Only one journalist has been questioned about a journalistic work as only one FIR of instigating people for violence has been registered over an encounter in Shopian at Police Station Anantnag. “Remaining two persons have not been booked for any of their journalistic works but because of the reason that they have posted explicitly seditious, incendiary and incriminating texts on social media, challenging sovereignty and integrity of India and attempting to instigate people for violence," Kumar said. Three journalists -- The Hindu correspondent Peerzada Ashiq, freelance journalist Gowhar Geelani and photojournalist Magray Zahra -- have been booked by police. Ashiq has been booked for his follow up report on Shopian encounter in which two militants were killed. "One of them in the recent days had also met IGP Kashmir along with 3-4 members of the Kashmir Press Club, Srinagar and accepted the mistake claiming ignorance of the relevant laws and assured not to repeat the same in future," he said. Without naming any of the three journalists, Kumar said there are written complaints against one of them as he has exposed life of some peaceful and law-abiding citizens to grave risk by posting incriminating and provocative adjectives against them on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. "The content of these specific complaints discloses a criminal act and law will take its course and the written complaints against this individual will be investigated as mandated by law," he added. The IGP said J&K Police has "always maintained highest regard for the freedom of press. "Media persons and other relevant organisations are expected to issue statements only after ascertaining the facts,." PTI MIJ RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Heretics, G2, FaZe Clan win openers in Road to Rio - Europe

Team Heretics posted a win in Group A, and G2 Esports and FaZe Clan were also victorious to begin Group B play in ESL One Road to Rio -- Europe action on Thursday. Team Heretics recorded a 2-1 victory over Dignitas in the lone contest in Gr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial

The SP 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemics impact on the labor market was nearing ...

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes

Most major stock markets edged up slightly in mixed markets on Thursday as investors weighed a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus against stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. Inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020