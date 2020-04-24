Left Menu
Development News Edition

No shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMA Gujarat Chairman

The Chairman of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, Gujarat chapter has asserted that there is no shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India and the country's current production of HCQ is 35 to 40 crore tablets a month.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:33 IST
No shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMA Gujarat Chairman
Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, Gujarat chapter speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chairman of Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, Gujarat chapter has asserted that there is no shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India and the country's current production of HCQ is 35 to 40 crore tablets a month. Speaking to ANI, Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, Gujarat chapter said, "Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35 to 40 crore tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India."

He continued saying that India holds almost 70 per cent global capacity of manufacturing HCQ. "Before this COVID-19 situation came into the picture, HCQ was traditionally used for treating Malaria and certain arthritis conditions. If we see the last year's consumption, the total consumption of HCQ in India was about 2.4 crore tablets. Compared to that our current production capacity is almost 34-40 cr tablets a month," said Shah.

"India is one of the leading manufacturers in pharmaceuticals. We export medicines to almost every country globally. Even during the lockdown with support of the Modi-government, we have been able to maintain the manufacturing and supply of the medicines. We are also in the position to cater to the international demands of medicines," he added. Shah said that initially, that they were facing problems regarding the travel of their company employees. However, the government addressed this promptly.

"We have a limitation of workers but this is not a major crisis, the industry understands how to focus on essential medicines first," said Shah. The government has already made a pool of almost 10 crore tablets with them so that in the eventuality of a spike we have a pool of 10 crore HCQ tablets available within India which is sufficient to treat 20 lakh COVID patients, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

USDMA launches coronavirus portal 'Drishti'

In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority USDMA has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal. After viewing th...

Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped...

Hope dashed: Asian shares fall after Wall Street loses rally

Asian shares are lower on Friday after an early rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished, the latest example of how fragile the hopes underpinning the stock markets monthlong recovery are. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 in morning tr...

Sebastian Stan says he owes his career to MCU films

Actor Sebastian Stan says he wouldnt have made it thus far in his Hollywood career if it were not for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as fan favourite Winter Soldier. The actor joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes with 2011s Capta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020