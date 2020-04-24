Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Students distribute sanitary pads to needy in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:49 IST
Lockdown: Students distribute sanitary pads to needy in Bhopal

With most establishments downing their shutters in light of the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, many have lost access to essentials, including hygiene products. However, a non-profit organisation run by students has come to the rescue of underprivileged women in the slums of Bhopal, by providing them sanitary napkins in these unprecedented times.

A city-based organisation called Manasa distributed at least 3,000 sanitary napkins in slum colonies across the city to help women who could not buy these monthly hygiene products during the lockdown. "Our group, which primarily consists of students, raised money for poor women. We pooled in Rs 16,000 to buy sanitary napkins," founder of the organisation Janvi Tiwari said.

The 21-year-old got in touch with different agencies and NGOs that were involved in distributing essentials in ghettoes and got them to give away sanitary pads as well. "I realised that women living in slums would find it difficult to purchase sanitary products during the lockdown. I didn't want them to use unhygienic cloth strips that can cause infections," said Tiwari, who is pursuing a degree in psychology.

With the lockdown in place, the supply of sanitary pads to the city has dwindled and they were trying to access more sanitary napkins for distribution, said Tiwari, who has been working on the issue of menstrual health for the last two years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2' in works at Paramount, Andre Ovredal to return as director

Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a sequel to its 2019 horror hit Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Andre Ovredal will return to direct the sequel with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once...

Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japans southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.Authorities...

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020