36 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,000

36 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the state's total coronavirus cases to 2,000, the state Health Department said. Of the new cases in the state, Jaipur reported 13 cases, Kota 18, Jhalawar 4 and Bharatpur 1.

According to the state Health Department, a new death case has been reported from Jaipur, taking the state's death toll to 29. With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

