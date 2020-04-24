Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:03 IST
COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

The biggest lesson the COVID-19 pandemic has taught India is to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said while interacting with gram panchayat members. He complimented them for describing social distancing in simple words 'Do Gaz Ki Doori' (maintaining distance of two yards) so that people can understand it easily.

"The biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant," Modi said, underlining that it is now imperative that villages also become self-reliant for their basic needs. Modi said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up new challenges which the country never faced before, but it also made people learn new things.

Applauding people for observing lockdown rules, the prime minister said it is because of them, the entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis. Despite limited resources amid the coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 3-week protection to journalist Arnab Goswami

The Supreme Court Friday granted protection against any coercive steps for three weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with some FIRs lodged against him in various states for alleged defamatory statements made dur...

Virtual Kolkata zoo tour for people at home during lockdown

In a bid to enable people confined to home during the ongoing lockdown to see animals in the zoo here, the West Bengal forest department launched an app through which one can witness various moods of reptiles, mammals and birds, an official...

Funeral of COVID-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Ru...

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson saidAt about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020